Previous
Next
The queue by happypat
Photo 3559

The queue

Today Harry & I drove to Warrington to check out sofas at M&S. We needed to sit on them to check for ease of getting up. We wanted a bit of a decent back & I prefer longer legs to get the cleaner underneath. We have chosen two large two seaters to form a social space in our big living room. Just waiting for sample materials to make the final choice.
Afterwards I thought I would just pop over to IKEA for a couple of small lights I liked….I turned the corner & this is what I saw….no way I was going to queue up there!

This is posted a day late so haven't bothered with three GT.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
975% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Greenwood ace
Well you’d never have come out with just two lights!
July 5th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise