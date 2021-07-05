Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3560
Jack, me & Connie out & about.
After taking Harry for his covid test & a bit of shopping plus the library we took Connie for her walk up the fell.
Three good things:
1. Cathy has bought a new car…she traveled down to Stafford on the train & drove it home! They like it!
2. Started plastering the house.
3. Three books from the library.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
4341
photos
149
followers
132
following
975% complete
View this month »
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Latest from all albums
3554
779
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G991B
Taken
5th July 2021 3:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
walk
,
trees
,
summer
,
jack
,
fell
,
beacon
,
connie
Casablanca
ace
What a lovely relaxed photo
July 5th, 2021
Judith Greenwood
ace
Fav for me - looking great Pat! Nigel would say they’re privileged to have had a trip to Stafford! I’ve been on that train route a good few times in my youth when we were first ‘courting’!
July 5th, 2021
Judith Johnson
Lovely to see you both smiling at the camera! What a pleasant scene behind you with the sun shining through the trees
July 5th, 2021
julia
ace
Looks like Connie was pleased to have a breather.
Lovely to see you Pat.. Hope Harry's covid test is negative. Take care.
July 5th, 2021
Brennie B
Lovely photo Pat.great backdrop .I have got shingles.ouch.
July 5th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Lovely to see you Pat.. Hope Harry's covid test is negative. Take care.