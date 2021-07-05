Previous
Jack, me & Connie out & about. by happypat
Jack, me & Connie out & about.

After taking Harry for his covid test & a bit of shopping plus the library we took Connie for her walk up the fell.

Three good things:
1. Cathy has bought a new car…she traveled down to Stafford on the train & drove it home! They like it!
2. Started plastering the house.
3. Three books from the library.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a lovely relaxed photo
July 5th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
Fav for me - looking great Pat! Nigel would say they’re privileged to have had a trip to Stafford! I’ve been on that train route a good few times in my youth when we were first ‘courting’!
July 5th, 2021  
Judith Johnson
Lovely to see you both smiling at the camera! What a pleasant scene behind you with the sun shining through the trees
July 5th, 2021  
julia ace
Looks like Connie was pleased to have a breather.
Lovely to see you Pat.. Hope Harry's covid test is negative. Take care.
July 5th, 2021  
Brennie B
Lovely photo Pat.great backdrop .I have got shingles.ouch.
July 5th, 2021  
