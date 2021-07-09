Previous
Picking plants! by happypat
Photo 3564

Picking plants!

A visit to the window blind place this morning & then we had a drink & toasted teacake at this garden centre. The first time I have been but was very impressed with the variety & prices.
Cathy bought a few plants & I looked in preparation for when out garden is ready for planting.
I spoke to Harry this morning…not at his best back that’s to be expected. I will ring him later & see how he went on with his walking.
Out for a meal tonight so I will be slow commenting on yours tonight I’m afraid.

Three good things:
1. The best tea cakes smothered in butter!
2. Good advice in the blind shop.
3. I called in to the mobility shop this afternoon to pick up something Harry might use over the next few days….depressing to see all that stuff for us old people. Bath aids, scooters. Chairs that tip you out & worse….hopefully we have prepared ourselves a bit in our new home & won’t need such things. 🤞🏻
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Casablanca ace
What a lovely looking garden centre. All the best to Harry and hope his recovery goes well.
July 9th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Isn’t it nice to be doing this sort of thing again? Enjoy your meal.
July 9th, 2021  
Bep
A very nice garden centre. Love that rose arch.
Best wishes to Harry.
July 9th, 2021  
