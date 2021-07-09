Picking plants!

A visit to the window blind place this morning & then we had a drink & toasted teacake at this garden centre. The first time I have been but was very impressed with the variety & prices.

Cathy bought a few plants & I looked in preparation for when out garden is ready for planting.

I spoke to Harry this morning…not at his best back that’s to be expected. I will ring him later & see how he went on with his walking.

Out for a meal tonight so I will be slow commenting on yours tonight I’m afraid.



Three good things:

1. The best tea cakes smothered in butter!

2. Good advice in the blind shop.

3. I called in to the mobility shop this afternoon to pick up something Harry might use over the next few days….depressing to see all that stuff for us old people. Bath aids, scooters. Chairs that tip you out & worse….hopefully we have prepared ourselves a bit in our new home & won’t need such things. 🤞🏻