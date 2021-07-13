Previous
Cutting Connie’s field. by happypat
Photo 3566

Cutting Connie’s field.

The field behind our daughters house has been mown today!
Connie is very happy as she can go in there for her walk as soon as it’s been gathered in.
I missed getting the tractor nearer but it is there.
All well with the patient!
13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

@happypat
