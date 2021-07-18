Previous
Dereks heifers by happypat
Photo 3570

No exciting photo today either….I’m really struggling for an interesting photo at the moment.
No opportunity, no mojo & no energy!

Very hot today & we’ve done nothing but loll about in the shade.

Many thanks for all your continuing comments….
Harry still slow at getting going but he’s walking better.

Three good things:
1. Our neighbours who are bringing the newspaper each morning treated us to a bag of chocolate Minstrels.
2. Little biting midges zapped with anti bug stuff.
3. Lovely weather for the golf.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
978% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lynda McG ace
The heat is so uncomfortable isn't it Pat, although se can't really complain with the heat America and Canada have been having! Nice shot with the blue sky though
July 18th, 2021  
