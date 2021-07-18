Dereks heifers

No exciting photo today either….I’m really struggling for an interesting photo at the moment.
No opportunity, no mojo & no energy!
Very hot today & we’ve done nothing but loll about in the shade.
Many thanks for all your continuing comments….
Harry still slow at getting going but he’s walking better.
Three good things:
1. Our neighbours who are bringing the newspaper each morning treated us to a bag of chocolate Minstrels.
2. Little biting midges zapped with anti bug stuff.
3. Lovely weather for the golf.