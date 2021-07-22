Sign up
Photo 3573
Meeting up!
Lovely to meet up with
@sarah19
yesterday.
Allan took this photo outside our bungalow!
We almost forgot…..
Three good things:
1. Lydia is home tonight for a wedding.
2. Connie has a new cool feel bandana…. It’s keeping her nice & chilled.
3. Cooler weather forecast tomorrow!
22nd July 2021
22nd Jul 21
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
Tags
friends
,
meeting
,
up
Bep
Two lovely 365'ers!
You and Sallie are two of my faithful friends and followers.
July 22nd, 2021
You and Sallie are two of my faithful friends and followers.