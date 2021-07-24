Previous
Are you ready….father & daughter on that last walk up the aisle. by happypat
Photo 3575

Are you ready….father & daughter on that last walk up the aisle.

I went to watch this lovely wedding today at Whitechapel Church.
Our SIL’s Goddaughter was able tie the knot with her fiancé at last.

The father of the bride was at school with Garth & our son Brian.

The most beautiful veil I have ever seen I think!

A day of ferrying everyone about today, either taking or picking up to the various events….only Harry & I with nowhere to go!

Three good things:
1. Lovely to see a wedding with no masks, a full church & proper singing I believe. Looking forward to hearing all about it later.
2. Proud parents.
3. Visitors.
Judith Johnson
What a lovely image you've captured, and so good that weddings are back on the agenda again
July 24th, 2021  
Bep
What a beautiful bride!
July 24th, 2021  
carol white ace
A beautiful bride and capture.Fav😊
July 24th, 2021  
julia ace
Beautiful. And yes what a veil.. so pleased plans can go ahead without being scuttled..
July 24th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful and I love your pov. What a gorgeous veil.
July 24th, 2021  
