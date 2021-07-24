Are you ready….father & daughter on that last walk up the aisle.

I went to watch this lovely wedding today at Whitechapel Church.

Our SIL’s Goddaughter was able tie the knot with her fiancé at last.



The father of the bride was at school with Garth & our son Brian.



The most beautiful veil I have ever seen I think!



A day of ferrying everyone about today, either taking or picking up to the various events….only Harry & I with nowhere to go!



Three good things:

1. Lovely to see a wedding with no masks, a full church & proper singing I believe. Looking forward to hearing all about it later.

2. Proud parents.

3. Visitors.