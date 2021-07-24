Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3575
Are you ready….father & daughter on that last walk up the aisle.
I went to watch this lovely wedding today at Whitechapel Church.
Our SIL’s Goddaughter was able tie the knot with her fiancé at last.
The father of the bride was at school with Garth & our son Brian.
The most beautiful veil I have ever seen I think!
A day of ferrying everyone about today, either taking or picking up to the various events….only Harry & I with nowhere to go!
Three good things:
1. Lovely to see a wedding with no masks, a full church & proper singing I believe. Looking forward to hearing all about it later.
2. Proud parents.
3. Visitors.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
4356
photos
147
followers
131
following
979% complete
View this month »
3568
3569
3570
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th July 2021 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
country
,
father
,
bride
Judith Johnson
What a lovely image you've captured, and so good that weddings are back on the agenda again
July 24th, 2021
Bep
What a beautiful bride!
July 24th, 2021
carol white
ace
A beautiful bride and capture.Fav😊
July 24th, 2021
julia
ace
Beautiful. And yes what a veil.. so pleased plans can go ahead without being scuttled..
July 24th, 2021
Casablanca
ace
Beautiful and I love your pov. What a gorgeous veil.
July 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close