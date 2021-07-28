Morning walk

Only took this photo today. Our early morning g walk up the fell.

It rained on us….



Three good things:

1. I forgot Connie’s lead but she was a good girl & stayed beside me when I met one other couple & their dog. I felt sorry for the other dog as it was on a tight lead walking quite slowly & there was Connie running all over the place loving the freedom.

2. Our eldest son & daughter in law are moving down to South Island & he was successful in applying for a job near Christchurch. Thrilled for him.

3. I have ordered the bedroom carpets.