Morning walk by happypat
Photo 3579

Morning walk

Only took this photo today. Our early morning g walk up the fell.
It rained on us….

Three good things:
1. I forgot Connie’s lead but she was a good girl & stayed beside me when I met one other couple & their dog. I felt sorry for the other dog as it was on a tight lead walking quite slowly & there was Connie running all over the place loving the freedom.
2. Our eldest son & daughter in law are moving down to South Island & he was successful in applying for a job near Christchurch. Thrilled for him.
3. I have ordered the bedroom carpets.
28th July 2021

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
