Temporary workshop

It was time to deliver the free magazine so Jack & I loaded up & set off. We deliver down the road from the house so of course we had to call in & check on the build.

The builders were building the rest of the decking so very craftily they are using the tractor shed as a workshop. The box profile for the roof is on a wait list so this tarpaulin does the trick.



Three good things:

1. We have the wood burner lit & it’s so cosy.

2. Harry walked seven times up & down the drive today.

3. Fish & chips delivered to the door!