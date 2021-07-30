Previous
Temporary workshop by happypat
Photo 3581

Temporary workshop

It was time to deliver the free magazine so Jack & I loaded up & set off. We deliver down the road from the house so of course we had to call in & check on the build.
The builders were building the rest of the decking so very craftily they are using the tractor shed as a workshop. The box profile for the roof is on a wait list so this tarpaulin does the trick.

Three good things:
1. We have the wood burner lit & it’s so cosy.
2. Harry walked seven times up & down the drive today.
3. Fish & chips delivered to the door!
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Photo Details

julia ace
Great man shed..
July 30th, 2021  
Lois ace
Very creative! Nice size shed! Good to hear Harry is waking!
July 30th, 2021  
Peggy Sirk ace
That's a good looking shed! And good for Harry and his post-op progress! I am beyond envious of the fact you have a wood burner lit...and a fish and chips delivery.
July 30th, 2021  
