Choices for the Gin lover

A bit of a shop this morning….Harry managed to walk round Booths really well.

It’s not his hip that’s the problem just his stamina from the covid which has taken its toll.

We are getting there!

So many bottles of assorted Gin these days, everybody seems to be producing so many flavours.

I only looked as we have some left…I’m not a Gin snob…Aldi does me for everyday & special ones when we have visitors although we are drinking Bombay Saphire at the moment.

Desperation times when I’m posting Gin bottles.



Three good things:

1. Turned out a lovely sunny evening.

2. Watching a very exciting Grand Prix.

3. Dead heading flowers.