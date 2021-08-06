Helping or hindering mum!

Previous
Alex is feeding lots of calves twice a day six days a week at the moment.
Nina doesn’t like her pram so she is helping mum….not used to calves so hopefully she will be more settled in a while & be happy to sit & watch.
This is what thousands of farmers wives do all over the world….part of the job!

Three good things:
1. Harry & I visited the house today & so much has changed in the last few days.
2. All our family have gone north to Braemar for a wedding. Seems strange being in the house on our own.
3. We have the wood burner on & the cat is loving it!
Pat Knowles

Granny7 ace
Fabulous capture!
August 6th, 2021  
julia ace
Nina is looking a little worried .. but she will soon getting in amongst it .. with a calf for 'Ag' day..
August 6th, 2021  
Casablanca ace
Love it! Reminds me of the Yorkshire Shepherdess
August 6th, 2021  
Sarah Bremner ace
Wow!! A real worker with baby on her back.
Hope all the rain didn't spoil the wedding today. We've had some very heavy showers!
Good news on the house front 👌
August 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet shot and like @casablanca it reminds me of the Yorkshire Shepherdess as well !
August 6th, 2021  
