Helping or hindering mum!

Alex is feeding lots of calves twice a day six days a week at the moment.
Nina doesn’t like her pram so she is helping mum….not used to calves so hopefully she will be more settled in a while & be happy to sit & watch.
This is what thousands of farmers wives do all over the world….part of the job!
Three good things:
1. Harry & I visited the house today & so much has changed in the last few days.
2. All our family have gone north to Braemar for a wedding. Seems strange being in the house on our own.
3. We have the wood burner on & the cat is loving it!
Hope all the rain didn't spoil the wedding today. We've had some very heavy showers!
Good news on the house front 👌