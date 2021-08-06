Helping or hindering mum!

Alex is feeding lots of calves twice a day six days a week at the moment.

Nina doesn’t like her pram so she is helping mum….not used to calves so hopefully she will be more settled in a while & be happy to sit & watch.

This is what thousands of farmers wives do all over the world….part of the job!



Three good things:

1. Harry & I visited the house today & so much has changed in the last few days.

2. All our family have gone north to Braemar for a wedding. Seems strange being in the house on our own.

3. We have the wood burner on & the cat is loving it!