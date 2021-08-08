Previous
Next
A wet dreary Sunday…. by happypat
Photo 3588

A wet dreary Sunday….

Nothing much to report today.
I’ve been back to the house for a bit this afternoon cleaning the grout off the bathroom tiles. It was too hot while the tiler was doing the first bathroom & it’s caused a bit of work getting it off.
I planted out three plants that have been hanging about in the garden for Cathy & then cooked our evening meal.
It seems very quiet with only two of us here instead of five.

Three good things:
1. Gus the cat is enjoying the wood burner tonight, he’s lying by the side of it.
2. I had a phone call at 8.30am from one of our neighbours saying Curry’s was outside the house with six appliances for delivery. I spoke to the delivery man & explained we had paid for the delivery at a designated time next Friday. He was very obliging & said no problem & took them all away again.
3. The holiday makers are having fun…..no word but a little video
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
983% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Dreary day always a good excuse to have a quieter day.. nice to have some time to yourselves..
August 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise