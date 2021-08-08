A wet dreary Sunday….

Nothing much to report today.

I’ve been back to the house for a bit this afternoon cleaning the grout off the bathroom tiles. It was too hot while the tiler was doing the first bathroom & it’s caused a bit of work getting it off.

I planted out three plants that have been hanging about in the garden for Cathy & then cooked our evening meal.

It seems very quiet with only two of us here instead of five.



Three good things:

1. Gus the cat is enjoying the wood burner tonight, he’s lying by the side of it.

2. I had a phone call at 8.30am from one of our neighbours saying Curry’s was outside the house with six appliances for delivery. I spoke to the delivery man & explained we had paid for the delivery at a designated time next Friday. He was very obliging & said no problem & took them all away again.

3. The holiday makers are having fun…..no word but a little video