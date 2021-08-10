Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3589
Something missing?
The hedge has gone!
It was a rather weird Gorse hedge with blackberries growing in it….we were delighted to see it uprooted today.
There will be a wall rendered in the same colour as the house & we are having a gap between the walls to grow a few low plants.
Three good things:
1. Open plan garden!!
2. I ordered the porch light.
3. Connie us having great walking time in the Cairngorms, she has walked 28 miles today!!
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
4371
photos
145
followers
129
following
983% complete
View this month »
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
10th August 2021 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
outside
,
house
,
wall
,
hedge
julia
ace
Good idea to get rid of a gorse hedge.. new wall will look great and no maintenance.. Still home aloneers.. you will be missing Connie..
August 10th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close