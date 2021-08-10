Something missing?

The hedge has gone!



It was a rather weird Gorse hedge with blackberries growing in it….we were delighted to see it uprooted today.



There will be a wall rendered in the same colour as the house & we are having a gap between the walls to grow a few low plants.



Three good things:

1. Open plan garden!!

2. I ordered the porch light.

3. Connie us having great walking time in the Cairngorms, she has walked 28 miles today!!