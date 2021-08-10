Previous
Something missing? by happypat
Photo 3589

Something missing?

The hedge has gone!

It was a rather weird Gorse hedge with blackberries growing in it….we were delighted to see it uprooted today.

There will be a wall rendered in the same colour as the house & we are having a gap between the walls to grow a few low plants.

Three good things:
1. Open plan garden!!
2. I ordered the porch light.
3. Connie us having great walking time in the Cairngorms, she has walked 28 miles today!!
julia ace
Good idea to get rid of a gorse hedge.. new wall will look great and no maintenance.. Still home aloneers.. you will be missing Connie..
August 10th, 2021  
