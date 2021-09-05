Previous
Before the tip…

Sunday evening & Harry is sitting in this wing armchair watching the highlights of the Belgian Grand Prix.
The chair he is sitting in is going to the rubbish tip in the morning together with another armchair & a few other things.
We don’ t want them, no one else wants them, we can’t sell them as they haven’t got a fire safety certificate so into the trailer tomorrow, we have booked a slot at 11am.
This room has a few things that will be moved eventually, there will be two grey sofas arriving on the 20th September which will make a tremendous difference I think.
Perhaps after my photo the other day it will give a better picture of how the dresser might fit in.
The long picture at the back is there to be photoed so I can put it on the FB market place.

Three good things:
1. Double glazing & no hearing aids in meant I couldn’t hear much when the house opposites alarm went off at 4.30am….it was going for a couple of hours at least Harry said. At one point a man further along must have got dressed & gone to check as we saw him walking past…we have no blinds up yet so we can easily see.
2. We have squashed lots of cardboard boxes flat.
3. Otherwise a lazy day.
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Judith Greenwood ace
You’ve earned a lazy day! A shame when you have to throw good furniture- we just had to break up loads of I,ea wardrobes because we couldn’t get them out of the bedroom & even the charity places refuse to take them. It’s horrendous when you read how many trees IKEA fells.
September 5th, 2021  
Hazel ace
I think that all looks fine, Pat, dresser included!
September 5th, 2021  
