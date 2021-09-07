Previous
House welcome flowers by happypat
House welcome flowers

Such a lovely bouquet from our son & our daughter in law in NZ.
Gorgeous mixture of different flowers….good old Marks & Spencer’s do flowers so well & I think fairly easy to order from foreign parts.
Our DIL is an expert flower sender, any flowers in a box arrive you can guess before you open them they are from Brian & Lesley.

Three good things:
1. I bought a brilliant bar stool today….so comfy, should have posted it… another time!
2. Someone is coming to pick up some furniture I’ve sold tonight.
3. The library van stopped outside this morning. Every three weeks they visit.
Joan Robillard ace
What a lovely bouquet for several days
September 7th, 2021  
Dianne
They are a lovely gift. Aren’t you lucky having the library van arriving every three weeks.
September 7th, 2021  
