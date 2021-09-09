The best of British beef

Harry & I have been to the Westmoreland Show today.

Didn’t think we would make it as its a lot of walking for an eight week old hip!

Decided to set off early & get parked as near to the show field itself as possible.

We paced ourselves, sitting down at every chance we got & managed to last until 6pm. It helped that it was over two days this year & ticket only so they knew the exact numbers attending….plenty of space to move.

We met lots of people we knew including our plumber who says he’s coming to show us how to use the underfloor heating tomorrow so a very sociable occasion!



Lots of good things today!

Sorry a bit late to do any commenting!