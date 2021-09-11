A Royal visitor.

Not many folk out of the UK will know who this is. I actually didn’t recognise her at first just thought she looks so smart!

Of course then I realised it was Sophie Wessex, Prince Edwards wife.

She was visiting the show ground with Princess Ann, I didn’t see her.

Sophie had a go at Stone Masonry, I thought she was lovely & looked amazing. A credit to the Royal family. She is very friendly with the Queen apparently.



Three good things:

1. We have had visitors this afternoon….love showing people round my new house!

Lydia is over for the weekend & has bagged some of my throw out stuff…some lights, extension leads, a G-Tech hoover thing etc.

3. We are going to be able to watch the US Open tennis final courtesy of Lydia’s Amazon Prime Account. Hope both girls play their best tennis & aren’t overcome by nerves….so young both of them.



Remembering with respect & honour all those killed & together with their families, the victims of 9/11. Twenty years ago but I think most of us remember every detail as if it was yesterday.