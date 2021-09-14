Rural Craft marquee

Another show photo ….I keep forgetting to take a current photo of the day.

This lady was being interviewed for Cumbria radio, she looks very poised while doing it!

I once bought some of these wood flowers, they are rather attractive, no idea where they are now though!



Three good things:

1. I’ve been to the hospital to have my hip X-rayed. I walked down the same corridor I used to walk down over sixty years ago…I’m sure it was the same flooring too! A very different hospital from then….it was so busy today!

2. I’ve sold all my things on FB market place.

Someone bought the rug this morning then the nicest young man came & bought the two vintage standard lamps & the rise & fall kitchen light.

3. I told him he was a credit to his parents…polite. Arrived on time & the hardest working young man with a very sensible attitude towards money & buying his house & getting second hand bargains online.



