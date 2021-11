Destination

I took Connie for our usual walk down by the river this afternoon & just thought I would take a photo of the final destination of the park home you saw manoeuvring the roads in yesterdays post.

There are now eleven of them on site.



Three good things:

1. A good day with Connie, she has a sore paw but still enjoyed her walk.

2. The ear lady came to check on Harrys ear again.

3. There seem to be some good films coming out….can’t wait to get back to normal on the back row with my friend Dot.