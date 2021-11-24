Previous
Making friends… by happypat
Harry & I have been out & about today. We had a hot chocolate & toasted teacake at Daisy Clough tearoom.
Then on to Barton Grange Garden centre for a potter round the massive area of Christmas stuff.
These little ones were watching these dancing singing figures….they nearly pulled the fence over in their enthusiasm.

Three good things:
1. The garden centre was so busy even on a weekday…two coaches parked up too. All very different from last year thank goodness.
2. No sleep last night but amazingly I have felt fine today. Makes me wonder if I slept more than I thought I did….all I know it was a very long night.
3. Corduroy trousers.
