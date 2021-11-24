Making friends…

Harry & I have been out & about today. We had a hot chocolate & toasted teacake at Daisy Clough tearoom.

Then on to Barton Grange Garden centre for a potter round the massive area of Christmas stuff.

These little ones were watching these dancing singing figures….they nearly pulled the fence over in their enthusiasm.



Three good things:

1. The garden centre was so busy even on a weekday…two coaches parked up too. All very different from last year thank goodness.

2. No sleep last night but amazingly I have felt fine today. Makes me wonder if I slept more than I thought I did….all I know it was a very long night.

3. Corduroy trousers.