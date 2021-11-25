Previous
Shopping centre, Preston. by happypat
Shopping centre, Preston.

I visited Preston today. I went to school in this city & the biggest town near us. I haven’t been there since well before Covid started so it was quite a change.
I was quite shocked at the amount of empty shops….no Debenhams, Laura Ashley, French Connection & more….. online shopping & lockdown has caused havoc in city centres.
A nice big M&S though still, must be thankful for that.

Three good things:
1. I found a really pretty blouse, only one left size 8 but it fitted nicely, it will go nicely with my new wide leg trousers.
2. Spiced iced buns…delicious!
3. I bought some lovely toiletries for my guest bathroom….lovely hand soap & matching shower gel.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Pat Knowles

Granny7(Denise) ace
Nice storyline, I feel as if our town centre has been decimated.
November 25th, 2021  
Kitty Hawke ace
All of the local towns around us have got so many closed stores.....big and independent.......I like to look, touch and evaluate things that I buy........on-line you cannot do that.
November 25th, 2021  
Joyce Lancaster ace
So sad going into any town centre and seeing the closures and empty shops. So many people still suffering financially. Hopefully things will gradually improve
November 25th, 2021  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, they are ready for the season. Looks great
November 25th, 2021  
carol white ace
A lovely festive composition
November 25th, 2021  
