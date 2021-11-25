Shopping centre, Preston.

I visited Preston today. I went to school in this city & the biggest town near us. I haven’t been there since well before Covid started so it was quite a change.

I was quite shocked at the amount of empty shops….no Debenhams, Laura Ashley, French Connection & more….. online shopping & lockdown has caused havoc in city centres.

A nice big M&S though still, must be thankful for that.



Three good things:

1. I found a really pretty blouse, only one left size 8 but it fitted nicely, it will go nicely with my new wide leg trousers.

2. Spiced iced buns…delicious!

3. I bought some lovely toiletries for my guest bathroom….lovely hand soap & matching shower gel.