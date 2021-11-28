Angel in the snow

A very seasonal snow fall this morning.

Quite early to have snow but & it stopped this afternoon but I think the roads will be treacherous in the morning when it freezes.



The greener circles are where we have reseeded the round overgrown flower beds.



The angel is one I brought back from NZ on one of my visits.



Three good things:

1. Lots of Christmas trees in the garden centres for sale.

2. Sausages for tea!

3. The magazine supplement in the Sunday paper.