Angel in the snow by happypat
Photo 3686

Angel in the snow

A very seasonal snow fall this morning.
Quite early to have snow but & it stopped this afternoon but I think the roads will be treacherous in the morning when it freezes.

The greener circles are where we have reseeded the round overgrown flower beds.

The angel is one I brought back from NZ on one of my visits.

Three good things:
1. Lots of Christmas trees in the garden centres for sale.
2. Sausages for tea!
3. The magazine supplement in the Sunday paper.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
1009% complete

julia

julia
A NZ Angel 😇.. So lovely to be able to sit and watch the weather in your cozy home 🏡..
November 28th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro I bought it at L’Arte Cafe & Gallery in Taupo Julz. Was nice watching it snow through the windows.
November 28th, 2021  
julia
@happypat oh I know that Cafe.. Great place for arty pieces.. I have a crystal hangy thing in my kitchen and it makes lovely rainbows 🌈 everywhere..
November 28th, 2021  
