Fixing the bifold doors

Just a quick shot of yesterdays guys fixing our windows.
I feel I should be thinking much more outside the box, less of the diary shots & more artistry is needed!
I used to be able to do it & that’s when I had more time. The daily photo has become much more of a chore sometimes lately…..I must mend my ways next year perhaps!
Three good things:
1. Heavy hailstones this morning….so noisy but we were inside!
2. A new Country Living magazine for a treat.
3. The last of the overseas cards have been posted.
You sound more organized than me..