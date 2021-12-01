Previous
Fixing the bifold doors by happypat
Photo 3689

Fixing the bifold doors

Just a quick shot of yesterdays guys fixing our windows.

I feel I should be thinking much more outside the box, less of the diary shots & more artistry is needed!
I used to be able to do it & that’s when I had more time. The daily photo has become much more of a chore sometimes lately…..I must mend my ways next year perhaps!

Three good things:
1. Heavy hailstones this morning….so noisy but we were inside!
2. A new Country Living magazine for a treat.
3. The last of the overseas cards have been posted.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 11 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade, if only the...
1010% complete

View this month

Photo Details

julia ace
I like your diary shots Pat.. Your project do what you comfortable with..
You sound more organized than me..
December 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
