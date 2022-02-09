Full colour flowers

I’ve fallen by the wayside tonight re black & white February!
I haven’t taken a photo & my heart wouldn’t let me post my lovely flowers from Cathy in mono.
Three good things:
1. We have been to Blackpool Vic hospital & to cut a long story short Harry has his carpel tunnel op on the 26th & then as soon as he’s recovered they will do the second which is Dupuytrens contracture under a general anaesthetic so we are getting somewhere at last!
2. One of our Camelia bushes is beginning to flower.
3. A much better day with blue sky…it seemed to stay light much longer today.
Said isolate the rose into mono..
A friend had the dupuytrens op and very pleased he had..
That’s so interesting, thank you for your feedback re Dupuytruns…. It really hampers Harrys bowling days! First thing is the carpel tunnel as his hand is numb all except for the little finger.