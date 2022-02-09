Full colour flowers

I’ve fallen by the wayside tonight re black & white February!

I haven’t taken a photo & my heart wouldn’t let me post my lovely flowers from Cathy in mono.



Three good things:

1. We have been to Blackpool Vic hospital & to cut a long story short Harry has his carpel tunnel op on the 26th & then as soon as he’s recovered they will do the second which is Dupuytrens contracture under a general anaesthetic so we are getting somewhere at last!

2. One of our Camelia bushes is beginning to flower.

3. A much better day with blue sky…it seemed to stay light much longer today.