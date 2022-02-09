Previous
Full colour flowers by happypat
Full colour flowers

I’ve fallen by the wayside tonight re black & white February!
I haven’t taken a photo & my heart wouldn’t let me post my lovely flowers from Cathy in mono.

Three good things:
1. We have been to Blackpool Vic hospital & to cut a long story short Harry has his carpel tunnel op on the 26th & then as soon as he’s recovered they will do the second which is Dupuytrens contracture under a general anaesthetic so we are getting somewhere at last!
2. One of our Camelia bushes is beginning to flower.
3. A much better day with blue sky…it seemed to stay light much longer today.
Boxplayer ace
Very pretty, good news on the forthcoming ops.
February 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
These are beautiful and so much better in colour. However, maybe a single rose in b&w might be good? I am familiar with Dupuytrens and have had 4 operations, two on each little finger, one needed a skin graft. The result is much improved movement but not completely straight. However, I still play the piano regularly so I'm grateful for that.
February 9th, 2022  
julia ace
Beaut flowers and as @busylady
Said isolate the rose into mono..
A friend had the dupuytrens op and very pleased he had..
February 9th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@busylady @julzmaioro
That’s so interesting, thank you for your feedback re Dupuytruns…. It really hampers Harrys bowling days! First thing is the carpel tunnel as his hand is numb all except for the little finger.
February 9th, 2022  
