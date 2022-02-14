Previous
Our Connie by happypat
Our Connie

Connie was very pleased to see us last night….always happy to have visitors!

Three good things:
1. Just after I posted my 365 photo yesterday I had a funny thing happen to my right eye.
It went into double vision & very blurred. Better in ten minutes but it was worrying. I managed to get an eye appointment on today & was well thankfully. Seems to be ok now.
2. Bought new bedding for our new bed which has arrived in store to be dropped off here.
3. Left over Eves Pudding from last night.
Casablanca ace
Scary moment for you there! Glad it settled.
what a super portrait of Connie ❤️
February 14th, 2022  
julia ace
Cute little face.. re eye that's a worry but pleased it's OK now..
Eves pudding .. I'm guess something with apple 🍎.. must google..
February 14th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely doggy portrait. How worrying, glad nothing's amiss.
February 14th, 2022  
