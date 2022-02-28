Previous
Next
Curling lesson. by happypat
Photo 3775

Curling lesson.

I think we all enjoyed watching the curling in the Winter Olympics & I think we did so well with a gold & a silver medal.
The curling rink at The Flower Bowl has been very busy ever since.
Not cheap to learn but looks good fun.
Dot & I went to see The Duke starring Jim Broadbent & Helen Mirren. We loved it, a true story but my word it made us feel old seeing how the world lived in 1961. It looked grim!

Three good things:
1. I booked & you know we always choose the back row! Well I must have been in a dream because we sat down in the seats I thought I had booked at the back….we had to move twice as we were in the wrong seats…I went to check & I had booked the front ones! An armchair & footstool but far too near!
2. No one was bad tempered because we were in their seats!
3. Harry had the fire on when I got home, it’s a horrid wet day.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise