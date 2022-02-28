Curling lesson.

I think we all enjoyed watching the curling in the Winter Olympics & I think we did so well with a gold & a silver medal.

The curling rink at The Flower Bowl has been very busy ever since.

Not cheap to learn but looks good fun.

Dot & I went to see The Duke starring Jim Broadbent & Helen Mirren. We loved it, a true story but my word it made us feel old seeing how the world lived in 1961. It looked grim!



Three good things:

1. I booked & you know we always choose the back row! Well I must have been in a dream because we sat down in the seats I thought I had booked at the back….we had to move twice as we were in the wrong seats…I went to check & I had booked the front ones! An armchair & footstool but far too near!

2. No one was bad tempered because we were in their seats!

3. Harry had the fire on when I got home, it’s a horrid wet day.