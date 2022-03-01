Previous
Next
Squatters by happypat
Photo 3776

Squatters

The crib in the hardware shop doubling up as a temporary home for various assorted homeless persons!

Three good things:
1. I have done hardly anything today…I slept badly had to get up very early as I thought the wardrobe builder was coming today but now it’s tomorrow so I really feel I have wasted a whole day. I am lucky that it doesn’t matter though!
2. It’s March so less of the black & white photos…February is not my favourite month on 365!
3. Shrove Tuesday so I have made my pancake mixture in good time. Beef stew in the oven too.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1034% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Cute! Love the title... made my laugh!
March 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise