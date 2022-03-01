Squatters

The crib in the hardware shop doubling up as a temporary home for various assorted homeless persons!



Three good things:

1. I have done hardly anything today…I slept badly had to get up very early as I thought the wardrobe builder was coming today but now it’s tomorrow so I really feel I have wasted a whole day. I am lucky that it doesn’t matter though!

2. It’s March so less of the black & white photos…February is not my favourite month on 365!

3. Shrove Tuesday so I have made my pancake mixture in good time. Beef stew in the oven too.