Bowland Fells by happypat
Bowland Fells

From our walk yesterday we could see Parlick & the Bowland Fells in the distance.
The sun was highlighting the fells beautifully.
The smaller tree covered one on the right is Beacon Fell where Connie & I have often walked.Connie lives just below Beacon Fell so it’s a very local walk for her.
There is a primary school just below where our three children all went to school when we farmed in that area.

Three good things:
1. We have been out buying a couple of trees today. A purple leaved Copper Beach & an Amelanchier tree.
2. They both fitted in my car together with two bags of bark & a bit of shopping.
3. We met Cathy by chance when having a toasted teacake in Booths cafe….she was between patients.
11th March 2022

Pat Knowles

@happypat
