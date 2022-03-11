Bowland Fells

From our walk yesterday we could see Parlick & the Bowland Fells in the distance.

The sun was highlighting the fells beautifully.

The smaller tree covered one on the right is Beacon Fell where Connie & I have often walked.Connie lives just below Beacon Fell so it’s a very local walk for her.

There is a primary school just below where our three children all went to school when we farmed in that area.



Three good things:

1. We have been out buying a couple of trees today. A purple leaved Copper Beach & an Amelanchier tree.

2. They both fitted in my car together with two bags of bark & a bit of shopping.

3. We met Cathy by chance when having a toasted teacake in Booths cafe….she was between patients.