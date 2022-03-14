Dad, mum & a cuckoo in the nest!!

Forgot to take a photo again today so thought you might like to see my family of hens.
I bought the big one in NZ & then very kindly @julzmaioro & @dide bought me the mummy & baby a few years ago now.
Quite a lot of stuff didn’t make it through the downsizing process but these three did & sit out on one of the sideboards in our new living area.
Three good things:
1. I had a £10 off voucher for a skin care range I use…it finishes tomorrow so I went & bought another face serum I use at night. I am well stocked up now until we’ll on in the year.
2. Last time I was in M&S I tried a dress on which fitted really well but decided I wouldn’t wear it enough…I don’t often wear a dress. Today the same dress was in the sale at £15…I bought it & even better can still exchange it if I decide I do t like it after all. It is a little bright for me…I like rather muted colours but this certainly can’t be called muted.
3. M&S spiced iced fruit buns. One each tonight.