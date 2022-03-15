Previous
New dress…a bit bright maybe? by happypat
Photo 3790

New dress…a bit bright maybe?

As requested a photo of me in my bargain sale dress.
It’s hanging up in the wardrobe but still has its tag on…too good a bargain to turn down but it’s so much brighter & garish than I normally wear.
What happens if I go somewhere & these is another woman wearing the same dress….can’t miss it!

Three good things:
1. All my little flowers I planted in our new wall are flowering & seem well established.
2. Chocolate Swiss roll.
3. Two of our long time b&bers have booked in for three nights in April. Will be lovely to se them!
bkb in the city
Pat it is perfect for Spring
March 15th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
It’s not garish at all, Pat. I really like it, just lovely for spring. What does Harry think?
March 15th, 2022  
