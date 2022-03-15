New dress…a bit bright maybe?

As requested a photo of me in my bargain sale dress.
It’s hanging up in the wardrobe but still has its tag on…too good a bargain to turn down but it’s so much brighter & garish than I normally wear.
What happens if I go somewhere & these is another woman wearing the same dress….can’t miss it!
Three good things:
1. All my little flowers I planted in our new wall are flowering & seem well established.
2. Chocolate Swiss roll.
3. Two of our long time b&bers have booked in for three nights in April. Will be lovely to se them!