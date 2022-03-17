Camellias in a vase

Our camellia bush needs pruning badly, it’s very large & trailing in the ground. Thought I would cut some of the lower stems off & enjoy them in the house.

Happy St Patrick’s Day.



Three good things:

1. Our new linen bedding has shrunk slightly & now fits the bed much better.

2. We are having a water meter fitted. Supposed to be today but the fitter has covid. One of the boss men came all the way from Carlisle to check out the site. He has all the details where it’s going.

3. Had to ring the plumber & he told us where the mains switch is but he has to come back & move the pipe so the meter can be fitted.

Thankfully we have been assured it will be a very good saving.

The man said people are so afraid of meters but we only know that way to check our water usage.

4. Good job we now know where the switch is to turn the water off.