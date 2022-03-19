Previous
Transport on the beach by happypat
Photo 3794

Transport on the beach

Four jet skis, one bicycle, one invalid buggy & a pram.

We took Connie a walk on south Blackpool beach this morning. The tide was coming in but never seems to get too high that you can’t access the sand at this end of the town.
So many dogs there, it was a dog playground.

Three good things:
1. We visited the cafe afterwards for toasted teacake & coffee. A special end of the cafe near the door for dogs.
2. We got the big cushions out for the swing seat.
3. No sign of Boris Johnson! 🤣🤣. Enough crowding the beach without politicians!
