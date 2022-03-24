Previous
New chairs by happypat
Photo 3799

New chairs

They delivered our new garden chairs today.
A very helpful chap unpacked them Harry wasted no time in trying them out. Very comfortable & they recline, a high back so we can have a nod if we feel like it!
We now have a double swing seat, two Adirondack chairs & the new ones so happy with the number of people we can seat without bringing out folding ones.

Three good things:
1. The electrician has been & electrified the shed roller door & put lights in there. He hooked up the Velux lights so we can open them electrically.
2. House all finished now, just the tarmacking outside.
3. Dot & I have been to see The Phantom Golfer. Mark Rylance who is a brilliant actor & this was a completely different roll fir him. It was reasonably enjoyable but did drag on a bit. Not a patch on The Duke.
Photo Details

Judith Johnson
It lopoks very smart and comfortable. Did he nod off Pat? We went to see the Duke too and absolutely loved it
March 24th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
He looks settled there! The weather has been ideal for trying out these lovely new chairs.
March 24th, 2022  
Hazel ace
That looks like a good outdoor 'room' you have there!
March 24th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely chairs and footstools -- Harry has made himself comfortable in his !! Are you going to take off the yellow labels !! ha ! I am sure you will not be sending these back !! Such lovely weather we are having ! for sitting out in the garden !
March 24th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Excellent! Great day for their arrival too so that you could test them out straight away
March 24th, 2022  
