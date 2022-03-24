New chairs

They delivered our new garden chairs today.

A very helpful chap unpacked them Harry wasted no time in trying them out. Very comfortable & they recline, a high back so we can have a nod if we feel like it!

We now have a double swing seat, two Adirondack chairs & the new ones so happy with the number of people we can seat without bringing out folding ones.



Three good things:

1. The electrician has been & electrified the shed roller door & put lights in there. He hooked up the Velux lights so we can open them electrically.

2. House all finished now, just the tarmacking outside.

3. Dot & I have been to see The Phantom Golfer. Mark Rylance who is a brilliant actor & this was a completely different roll fir him. It was reasonably enjoyable but did drag on a bit. Not a patch on The Duke.