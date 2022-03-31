Previous
Morning visitor by happypat
Photo 3806

Morning visitor

This is Hattie a working Cocker Spaniel aged eleven years. Hattie is a gun dog of great experience & came with her owner this morning for a drink, tea for Angela & water for Hattie.
I must say she was very quiet & much less energetic than Connie but she is much older….

Three good things:
1. Out this morning to pick up some grass seed & then the opticians for Harry.
2. I cleaned out my cutlery drawer! @mrsfeet
3. I met an old school pupil out of my year in Booths & I recognised her….she didn’t recognise me!! I out that down to my amazing memory & her bad memory! 🤣🤣
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
March 31st, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Looks like you enjoyed having Hattie visit 🐾
March 31st, 2022  
Hazel ace
Hattie looks so composed.
March 31st, 2022  
