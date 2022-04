Tractor run 2022

Delayed because of covid the Christmas Tractor run in Garstang set off today at noon.

This is one of the collecting points on Booths car park this morning. There is another at the side of Booths.

Quite a meeting place & Harry had a good chat to various farmers he knew.

It was cold so I went & ordered hot chocolate & toasted teacake in Booths cafe while waiting for the start.



Out for tea at Cathys soon so might be late commenting.