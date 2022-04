Our resident ducks

A boring photo but we are liking this little duck couple living in our garden. We are expecting there will be babies soon hopefully.



Three good things:

1. I bought a cheap rhododendron from Aldi this afternoon, it’s pink & will fill another gap in the border. Big buds on it!

2. Raking the lawn for moss.

3. A good catch up with the b&b’s this morning. Last night tonight.