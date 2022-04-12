Salt marsh lamb! Out with Connie.

Not really but these sheep are pasturing on around 32 acres of river bank.

I know because these fields used to belong to us & we had our in calf heifers out all summer on this grassland.

This bit with the River Wyre on the right & Wall Mill Pool brook feeding into it along the bottom was the boundary for our fields.

The present owners use the rest of the land for growing maize, silage or whatever they decide to feed to the cows on the large dairy farm they own the other side of the the river.

Luckily Connie has no interest in sheep whatsoever! She was off looking for more exciting things like rabbits or birds.



Three good things:

1. Church cleaning & as the cafe was closed for the holiday they all came back to ours & had coffee & the good thing I had that large home made cake in a tin!

2. The chap with the metal detector came tonight but we never found the bit if metal off the bird feeder…it’s sunk without trace. Turned out it was the guy from the village greengrocer!

3. The fencing man came to measure up for the fence that blew down.