Previous
Next
Salt marsh lamb! Out with Connie. by happypat
Photo 3817

Salt marsh lamb! Out with Connie.

Not really but these sheep are pasturing on around 32 acres of river bank.
I know because these fields used to belong to us & we had our in calf heifers out all summer on this grassland.
This bit with the River Wyre on the right & Wall Mill Pool brook feeding into it along the bottom was the boundary for our fields.
The present owners use the rest of the land for growing maize, silage or whatever they decide to feed to the cows on the large dairy farm they own the other side of the the river.
Luckily Connie has no interest in sheep whatsoever! She was off looking for more exciting things like rabbits or birds.

Three good things:
1. Church cleaning & as the cafe was closed for the holiday they all came back to ours & had coffee & the good thing I had that large home made cake in a tin!
2. The chap with the metal detector came tonight but we never found the bit if metal off the bird feeder…it’s sunk without trace. Turned out it was the guy from the village greengrocer!
3. The fencing man came to measure up for the fence that blew down.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1045% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Love reading your stories! So much of interest in this narrative and I do enjoy looking at sheep. ❤️
April 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely scene of the sheep grazing peacefully , bringing back happy memories of when your sheep grazed this land Pat , Good to be able to invite your church friends home for a cuppa -- and it is always good to have a cake ready for such an occasion !!
April 12th, 2022  
KWind ace
Great rural scene!
April 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise