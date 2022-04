Turning right

Connie & I decided to turn right at the river junction today. A way we do t often go as there are sometimes sheep in the field in the summer. Not that Connie would chase them but they would run from her.

There are three windmills in the distance, it did have a look of the Netherlands I thought this afternoon even though I have never been to that country.



Three good things:

1. So much warmer, a sitting out afternoon!

2. We planted the Aldi rhododendron.

3. My youngest brothers birthday.