Garden centre by happypat
Photo 3828

Garden centre

We nipped out this afternoon as I wanted to buy some plants for a couple of outside containers.
Our usual place we go to at this time of the year has closed down so we went to Daisy Clough nurseries where we quite often go for lunch.
Lots of choice there so we were happy.
I bought two lavender Hipcote variety & some pink geraniums. A couple of smaller alpine type plants & a rather strange grasses plant called Red Rooster.
I had forgotten to take a photo for the day so dashed back to take a quick photo in the entrance.

Three good things:
1. Harry took both our full green bins to our friend who has a wood, she’s going to burn all the wood clippings & dried twigs etc ….we have only paid for one green bin so now we can start off with an empty bin in two weeks time.
2. Local new potatoes with butter.
3. Driving home the long way round….good to see what’s going on in the countryside!
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1048% complete

View this month »

Kitty Hawke ace
Ohhh...that looks interesting.
April 24th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks a huge place and has every thing .. One stop shop..
April 24th, 2022  
Dianne
What an interesting combination of clothes for sale and plants too. Your choice of plants sounds like a nice combination.
April 24th, 2022  
