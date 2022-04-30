Going back….

I took a trip back to our old home this morning to check up on a tree we had planted! I met Gemma on the lane & she said go in & have a look round.

I was impressed with what they had done outside.

All this area was just parking space but they have landscaped it beautifully…..I think it looks lovely….Harry was noncommittal !! 🤣

He liked it when he had his raised vegetable beds there!



Three good things:

1. I bought a tree our son in NZ is planting a few of, he was full of praise for them but I got it home & we decided it grew too tall for our garden. I took it straight back & got a refund!

A Liquid Amber or sweet gum tree.

2. Some lovely flowers a friend was given when moving into her house….she ran out of vases so I got a bunch!

3. Snooker on TV all night but nothing else on much so quite happy to read my book & do other things!