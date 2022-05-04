Previous
A man’s domain… by happypat
Photo 3837

A man’s domain…

A visit to a friend & we had a look round the garden…
Her husband loves to potter in his greenhouse & garden.
All sorts of things growing here, tomatoes of course but there are lots of seed trays with small conifers, spruce & even redwood trees.
He was telling us they are really hard to germinate.

Three good things:
1. Luckily I brought the outside chair cushions in at the last minute…. It rained!!
2. Family round for fish & chips last night, hence no post.
3. A minefield looking for holiday insurance….the prices vary so much. Comparison sites are helpful.

Sorry might be slack g in the commenting department tonight as my two favourite tv programmes on….Masterchef final week & the Sewing B.
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful greenhouse full of plants at different stages - A happy man in his retirement !
May 4th, 2022  
