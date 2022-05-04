A man’s domain…

A visit to a friend & we had a look round the garden…

Her husband loves to potter in his greenhouse & garden.

All sorts of things growing here, tomatoes of course but there are lots of seed trays with small conifers, spruce & even redwood trees.

He was telling us they are really hard to germinate.



Three good things:

1. Luckily I brought the outside chair cushions in at the last minute…. It rained!!

2. Family round for fish & chips last night, hence no post.

3. A minefield looking for holiday insurance….the prices vary so much. Comparison sites are helpful.



Sorry might be slack g in the commenting department tonight as my two favourite tv programmes on….Masterchef final week & the Sewing B.