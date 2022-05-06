Previous
Jeans are the choice! by happypat
Jeans are the choice!

I sometimes say to anyone who will listen ‘am I too old to wear jeans?’
I do like my jeans but these two ladies were rocking theirs! The older lady looked good in hers so I’m not chucking mine out yet!

Three good things:
1. We have Connie for the afternoon but it’s raining so hard…..good job our son in law took her out for a walk this morning!
2. We planted five plants before it rained.
3. Our daughter in law bought her granddaughter her first dolly…I love to see a child playing with dolls…proper toys!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Joan Robillard
I did jeans all winter and now it is getting warmer I am mostly wearing jeggings.
May 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd
My motto is "Wear whatever you are comfortable in "Pat . The two look very elegant in their jeans in this beautiful surroundings !
May 6th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
I can"t cope with jeans at all! So uncomfortable. Leggings and dresses and jumpers and skirts all the time! But these two ladies look good
May 6th, 2022  
