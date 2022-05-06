Jeans are the choice!

I sometimes say to anyone who will listen ‘am I too old to wear jeans?’

I do like my jeans but these two ladies were rocking theirs! The older lady looked good in hers so I’m not chucking mine out yet!



Three good things:

1. We have Connie for the afternoon but it’s raining so hard…..good job our son in law took her out for a walk this morning!

2. We planted five plants before it rained.

3. Our daughter in law bought her granddaughter her first dolly…I love to see a child playing with dolls…proper toys!