Previous
Next
Wild garlic by happypat
Photo 3843

Wild garlic

Our country lanes are full of the scent of wild garlic.
On the way back from my facial the other day I stopped & had to take a photo of this very small glimpse of these lovely flowers.

Three good things:
1. I called in at the post office to post an overseas card but the post mistress said could I come back in ten minutes? I noticed my friend’s car was in her drive so popped over the road to fill the time in.
She had visitors for lunch & I emerged half an hour later after having a glass of wine & a large bowl of sherry trifle & strawberries!
2. The fencer man is busy.
3. A helping of fresh dug up new potatoes from my sister in law.
10th May 2022 10th May 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1052% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
This is lovely. You and @Phil_howcroft had different takes on the same subject.


https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2022-05-08
May 10th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely sight ! and it seems you have had a lovely day !
May 10th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
May 10th, 2022  
carol white ace
A lovely find and capture
May 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise