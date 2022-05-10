Wild garlic

Our country lanes are full of the scent of wild garlic.

On the way back from my facial the other day I stopped & had to take a photo of this very small glimpse of these lovely flowers.



Three good things:

1. I called in at the post office to post an overseas card but the post mistress said could I come back in ten minutes? I noticed my friend’s car was in her drive so popped over the road to fill the time in.

She had visitors for lunch & I emerged half an hour later after having a glass of wine & a large bowl of sherry trifle & strawberries!

2. The fencer man is busy.

3. A helping of fresh dug up new potatoes from my sister in law.