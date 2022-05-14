Previous
Next
Fingers Piano Bar. Frederick Street Edinburgh. by happypat
Photo 3846

Fingers Piano Bar. Frederick Street Edinburgh.

Many quirky & interesting buildings in Edinburgh. Of course so much history but I loved all the lovely boutiquey shops, bars & cafes.
The girl on the left was waving at me as I took this ….we had a good wave at each other!

Three good things:
1. I’m not much of a football fan but the FA Cup is coming north!
2. A lovely day so I have been sitting in the sun resting my legs after walking over 15,000 steps yesterday. Up & down hills too!
3. We bought tickets in the rail sale & we were held up with a 16 minute delay so they refunded us another £5……Jack sorted it out for us!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1053% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise