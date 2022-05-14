Fingers Piano Bar. Frederick Street Edinburgh.

Many quirky & interesting buildings in Edinburgh. Of course so much history but I loved all the lovely boutiquey shops, bars & cafes.

The girl on the left was waving at me as I took this ….we had a good wave at each other!



Three good things:

1. I’m not much of a football fan but the FA Cup is coming north!

2. A lovely day so I have been sitting in the sun resting my legs after walking over 15,000 steps yesterday. Up & down hills too!

3. We bought tickets in the rail sale & we were held up with a 16 minute delay so they refunded us another £5……Jack sorted it out for us!