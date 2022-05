Hen party!

Just a quick update tonight as I’m all ready to go off to a hen party!

My cinema friend gets married next month so twelve of us are out for a meal tonight!

I bought this hen balloon at Paper chase. Slow delivery, it took a week to arrive but it came at 4.30pm this afternoon.

Hot footed it into Garstang but neither of the card shops would fill it with helium for me!

I had to blow it up myself, it looks OK but not just the same!



No commenting tonight sorry!