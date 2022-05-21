The hens

A lovely get together last night at a local restaurant for Dots hen do.

A very interesting meal as it’s a South African based venue called The Mad Hunter if anyone fancies looking.

You can eat zebra, crocodile, camel, buffalo or kangaroo!

Generally we kept to more usual dishes, I had crispy chicken but two plumped for the exotic steak…..turned out it was Zebra! I had a little taste & it was a sort of cross between pork & chicken.

We were more adventurous with the starters & a little tasters of delicious platters.



We had fun & it was an experience…it’s very popular with every table full.



Dot is second from the back on the right & Nikki, Charlie’s mum second from the front on the right in the blue.



We have Connie here. She is staying over for the first time!