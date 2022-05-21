Previous
The hens by happypat
The hens

A lovely get together last night at a local restaurant for Dots hen do.
A very interesting meal as it’s a South African based venue called The Mad Hunter if anyone fancies looking.
You can eat zebra, crocodile, camel, buffalo or kangaroo!
Generally we kept to more usual dishes, I had crispy chicken but two plumped for the exotic steak…..turned out it was Zebra! I had a little taste & it was a sort of cross between pork & chicken.
We were more adventurous with the starters & a little tasters of delicious platters.

We had fun & it was an experience…it’s very popular with every table full.

Dot is second from the back on the right & Nikki, Charlie’s mum second from the front on the right in the blue.

We have Connie here. She is staying over for the first time!
Dixie Goode
That sounds fascinating and like a great time with friends. Part of me instinctively rebels at the idea of eating anything horse related, but before I spoke enough Chinese, I ate a lot of the roast beef by our college, that further understanding showed me was donkey.
May 21st, 2022  
Pat Knowles
@pandorasecho Well I agree with you…not really a comfortable thought to eat such animals… not even considering the air miles point…are such animals bred for consumption even? A whole lot I don’t know about there! Is it any different from eating beef, just that we aren’t used to it!
May 21st, 2022  
