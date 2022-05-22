Previous
Sunday day out. by happypat
Sunday day out.

My DIL sent me this photo today.
Our nineteen month old great granddaughter Nina enjoying a day in the mountains in her new all weather suit. Winter is coming!
Taken at Mount Sunday, a small mountain used in the Lord of the Rings film.
A town of Edoras the capital of Rohan was built on top of the mountain then removed at the end of filming.
The family are moving to this area at the beginning of June.

Three good things:
1.we had Connie overnight for the first time last night. She was as good as gold & didn’t make a sound all night. A good rehearsal for her weeks stay in June.
2. We have the fire on tonight….
3. Honey yoghurt!
I just love this age.
I just love this age.
May 22nd, 2022  
