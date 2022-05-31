Treasure

I saw this in one of the morning papers this morning & it brought it home to me how only just over fifty years ago books were sure treasure.

To me a book is still a thing to be loved & enjoyed.

I sadly had to get rid of loads of my original books as we downsized but I have kept the most treasured ones.

I have been known to buy a hard backed copy of a much loved read.



Three good things:

1. I have bought two white foxgloves to plant in our small wood. Had to be white!

2. Some new insoles for a couple of pairs of shoes.

3. A chat to number 1 son in NZ last night!