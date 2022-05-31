Previous
Next
Treasure by happypat
Photo 3863

Treasure

I saw this in one of the morning papers this morning & it brought it home to me how only just over fifty years ago books were sure treasure.
To me a book is still a thing to be loved & enjoyed.
I sadly had to get rid of loads of my original books as we downsized but I have kept the most treasured ones.
I have been known to buy a hard backed copy of a much loved read.

Three good things:
1. I have bought two white foxgloves to plant in our small wood. Had to be white!
2. Some new insoles for a couple of pairs of shoes.
3. A chat to number 1 son in NZ last night!
31st May 2022 31st May 22

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 12 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1058% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson
What a poignant inscription. You're right about books, I still prefer them to a kindle. Hope you're foxglove does well and seeds everywhere
May 31st, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
Isn’t that wonderful? I’m still partial to holding a book in my hand. I do like audio books though.
May 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise