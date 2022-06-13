St. Thomas the Apostle Church Claughton on Brock.

I’ve been to a funeral today of one hundred & one lady who lived life to the absolute full.
She was very keen on education all her life & passed many exams in her lifetime even learning Chinese rapt one point.
I think the secret of a long life is being interested in everything& everyone!
Never loose your zest for life!
St Tomases is a country church with a beautiful church yard. There has been a chapel on this site since1357. Lots of history there.
I think there must have been a wedding recently as the flowers were lovely.
Three good things:
1. Connie has gone home…she’s happy & we are ready for a break! 🤣🤣
2. On the road today there was a road sweeper & the name on the front was …Meryl Sweep! Made me smile!
3. Lots of catching up with people I hadn’t seen for ages including my brother!