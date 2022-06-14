Previous
Hiisssssssss by happypat
Photo 3877

Hiisssssssss

Connie saying hello to the swans!

They didn’t like it at all!
Hisssssssss!

Late posting as we have had Cathy doing our feet…..
Just a quick post to fill in.
No need to comment!
Pat Knowles

@happypat
julia ace
She doesn't look put off..
I'm off to have my feet sorted soon .. wish Cathy could come and do mine in the comfort of my home..
June 14th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro She would come like a shot if you pay her air fare Julz!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely shot ! They surely did not want Connie joining them in the water !
June 14th, 2022  
