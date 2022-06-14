Sign up
Photo 3877
Hiisssssssss
Connie saying hello to the swans!
They didn’t like it at all!
Hisssssssss!
Late posting as we have had Cathy doing our feet…..
Just a quick post to fill in.
No need to comment!
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
3
0
julia
ace
She doesn't look put off..
I'm off to have my feet sorted soon .. wish Cathy could come and do mine in the comfort of my home..
June 14th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
@julzmaioro
She would come like a shot if you pay her air fare Julz!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
June 14th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot ! They surely did not want Connie joining them in the water !
June 14th, 2022
